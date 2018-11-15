Joe Mixon listed as limited in practice with knee injury

Getty Images

Bengals running back Joe Mixon missed a couple of games with a knee injury earlier this season and his practice was curtailed by a knee issue again on Thursday.

Mixon was not spotted on the field during the portion of practice open to the media and the reason for his absence was revealed when the team released the day’s injury report. Mixon, who was not on the report at all on Wednesday, was listed as limited.

The extent of his limitations aren’t clear, but Friday will bring another practice and any injury designation that the team may give him for Sunday’s game against the Ravens. Giovani Bernard and Mark Walton fill out the backfield behind Mixon.

There were two other changes from Wednesday on Thursday’s report. Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, who suffered a concussion last weekend, was limited after not practicing on Wednesday and tackle Jake Fisher didn’t practice for non-injury reasons.