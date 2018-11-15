Joey Bosa’s playing status undecided for now

Getty Images

Joey Bosa has returned to practice. Does that mean he will return to the field Sunday?

He and the Chargers are taking a wait-and-see approach. They don’t have to decide today, so they won’t.

“It’s really not decided yet,” Bosa said Thursday, via Ryan Kartje of Southern California News Group. “We’re continuing with the plan, and that’s to practice this week. We’ll assess it and see how it feels on Sunday.”

Bosa was limited in his return to the field Wednesday, marking his first practice since injuring his foot the week of the season opener. He has had “really intense” workouts the past month to try to get into football shape.

“I’ve done 39 workouts in 29 days, so I’m in shape. I’m running as fast as ever,” Bosa said.

The Chargers rank ninth in sacks with 26. Bosa, who has 23 sacks in 28 career games, will make them even better once he gets back.