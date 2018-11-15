John Dorsey says he’d consider a female head coach for the Browns

Posted by Mike Florio on November 15, 2018, 10:27 AM EST
On Wednesday, Browns G.M. John Dorsey listed three important factors for the team’s next head coach: “I would like to see a man of character. I would like to see a man who can lead young men. I would like to see a man who has high football acumen.”

He actually may not necessarily be looking for a man.

Asked specifically whether age will be a factor in the search, Dorsey said this:  “I just want the best possible head coach to move this thing forward regardless of age. It could be a woman, too. Do not look at me like that. I am serious. Who knows? We will look at everything is what I am trying to tell you all.”

On one hand, it’s great that Dorsey would publicly articulate a move that not long ago would have been inconceivable. But females are making inroads when it comes to coaching and officiating and in time (maybe a long time, but still in time) there will be enough female assistant coaches to necessarily result in one developing the skills and demonstrating the abilities necessary to run a team of her own.

When it comes to females in coaching, the college game will be an important proving ground. Given the NCAA’s abysmal record when it comes to minority hiring, however, it could be too much to expect the college game to give opportunities to deserving female candidates.

The Browns undoubtedly won’t be hiring a female during this cycle. Whether he intended it or not, however, Dorsey’s willingness to acknowledge the possibility could get more teams to think about hiring female assistant coaches — and it could inspire more females to get into football coaching.

There’s another factor to consider in this regard. From Kim Pegula in Buffalo to Dee Haslam in Cleveland to Amy Adams Strunk in Tennessee to Martha Firestone Ford in Detroit to Gayle Benson in New Orleans to, possibly in the future, Carlie Irsay-Gordon in Indianapolis to Brittany Bowlen in Denver to Jody Allen in Seattle, a growing number of NFL teams have female owners or co-owners. And if a female can own an NFL team, why can’t a female coach an NFL team?

7 responses to “John Dorsey says he’d consider a female head coach for the Browns

  1. The fact that he volunteered that soundbite leads me to believe it was purposefully done to get some (positive) attention. How forward-thinking the Browns are! Not like all those mean teams that only hire male head coaches.

    How long before the Rooney Rule is expanded to require one female interview before a hire is made?

  4. I don’t own a team. I have no idea how much work it actually takes. But I am sure that coaching a team is a lot more difficult. An owner can have others essentially do everything behind the scenes. Get advice and information every step of the way on every single matter. A coach has to make quick decisions and better know what they are doing. Owning a team should not be compared to coaching a team. This isn’t to bash women. I think Pegula does lots more than some owners. She’s an “active” owner if you will. But even if we are talking about men. These owners are not qualified to coach. It’s a false equivalency. I’m pretty sure I’d be a better coach than zygi wilf. I’m also 100% sure we’d both stink at it.

  5. Gee Mike…maybe because they never played football. At least in basketball women play a remotely similar game.

    Everything in life doesn’t get to be equitable for the sake of it.

  7. Let’s try to become a mildly relevant sports organization first.

    The Browns are the #1 reason we should have some type of Relegation in American Sports.

