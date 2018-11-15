K.J. Wright inactive for Seahawks; Bashaud Breeland, Blake Martinez active for Packers

Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright is officially inactive for Thursday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Wright has played in just three games this season due to a knee injury that continues to be bothersome. He had surgery after the team’s third preseason game in August and missed the first six weeks of the season while recovering. He was forced out of last Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams because of the injury.

Barkevious Mingo replaced Wright for Seattle against the Rams. Austin Calitro and Shaquem Griffin have also played the position in relief of Wright this season.

Cornerback Neiko Thorpe (groin), safety Delano Hill (quadriceps) and defensive end Dion Jordan (knee) are also inactive. All three had been listed as questionable to play. Running back C.J. Prosise, guard Ethan Pocic and defensive tackle Poona Ford are healthy scratches for Seattle.

The Green Bay Packers knew they would be without four players when they left Wisconsin on Tuesday. Cornerback Kevin King and wide receiver Randall Cobb are out with hamstring injuries. Safety Kentrell Brice has an ankle injury and linebacker Nick Perry is out with a knee issue. None of the four players made the trip from Green Bay.

Guard Lucas Patrick is also out due to a concussion. Quarterback Tim Boyle and offensive lineman Alex Light are the two healthy scratches for Green Bay. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland (groin) and linebacker Blake Martinez (ankle) are both active after being listed as questionable to play.

Trevor Davis is also active after being promoted to the active roster this week.