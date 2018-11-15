Marcus Peters has nothing but good things to say about Chiefs, Big Red

Getty Images

Immediately after his trade to the Rams, Marcus Peters predicted big things when his new team met his old team. He said he expected turnovers and a win, adding Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes “knows how to throw me the ball.”

The Rams cornerback didn’t double down Thursday. He backed down.

Peters said all the right things about the Chiefs, who traded him in February.

“I couldn’t do nothing about [the trade],” Peters said Thursday, via Rich Hammond of the Southern California News Group. “I didn’t ask for it. I appreciate everything the Kansas City Chiefs did for me and my family. They gave me the opportunity to play in this league. Now I’m just loving and enjoying the opportunity to be a L.A. Ram.”

Peters denied he had a strained relationship with Chiefs coach Andy Reid, whom he called “Big Red.” For his part, Reid wouldn’t get into details of the trade during a conference call with Rams beat writers Thursday.

“Yeah, I’m not going to get into all of that,” Reid said. “That was a decision that was made here, and it happened and he is doing a heck of a job. I’m proud of the way he’s playing.”