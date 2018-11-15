Marvin Jones remains out of Lions practice

Getty Images

Wide receiver Marvin Jones avoided injury to his ACL or MCL when he hurt his knee in last Sunday’s loss to the Bears, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be in the lineup against the Panthers this weekend.

Jones was described as day to day with a bone bruise earlier this week and the first two days of practice this week have unfolded without Jones on the field. He was a non-participant on Wednesday and wasn’t on the field for Thursday’s work on a snowy field in Detroit.

With Golden Tate now on the Eagles, the Lions would be short on wideouts who have played a lot this season. Kenny Golladay has 39 catches, but T.J. Jones and Brandon Powell have just seven between them. Running back Theo Riddick will likely figure heavily into the passing game whether Jones plays or not.

Tight end Michael Roberts and defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson were also out of practice on Thursday.