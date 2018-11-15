Odell Beckham: Running the table “only crazy until you do it”

Getty Images

Plenty of people snickered at Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham when he said last week that his goal for the second half is for the team to go from 1-7 to 9-7 and Beckham said Thursday that he heard those “chuckles.”

The team was able to get one-eighth of the way to fulfilling the goal by beating the 49ers last Monday night and Beckham said the idea that the team can run the table is “only crazy until you do it.”

“I don’t know what would make me not believe it,” Beckham said, via Newsday. “That’s just the goal. Same thing I say before the season, the goal is to win the Super Bowl. It’s always going to be to win the Super Bowl. If you’re just here to have fun or whatever else, I don’t think you should be here.”

Beckham only had two touchdowns in the first eight games, but scored twice in the victory over the 49ers. That kind of production would go a long way toward keeping Beckham’s goal in play for at least another week.