Packers activate Trevor Davis for game against Seahawks

Signs pointed to the Packers moving wide receiver Trevor Davis to the active roster this week and the team officially made the move on Thursday afternoon.

Davis has been on injured reserve all season with a hamstring injury and resumed practicing with the team last week.

Davis hits the roster in time to play against the Seahawks on Thursday night. Randall Cobb has been ruled out for the game, so he will join Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown and J'Mon Moore on the roster.

In addition to any work he might see on offense, Davis also figures into the return game. He averaged 22.7 yards per kick return and 12.2 yards per punt return over his first two seasons in Green Bay.