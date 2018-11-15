Packers lead 14-3 as Rashaad Penny’s big run leads only to FG

Getty Images

Packers linebacker Clay Matthews grabbed the bottom of Rashaad Penny‘s jersey in the backfield. But Matthews was left holding nothing as Penny escaped and ran for 30 yards, zig-zagging through the Packers before Jaire Alexander tripped him up.

Penny limped off after the run and has not returned yet, but he had heavy black tape over his left ankle. He was standing on the sideline wearing his helmet as Seattle finished the drive.

The Seahawks got a 10-yard Chris Carson run on fourth-and-one at the Green Bay 29, but they ended up settling for the field goal anyway.

Russell Wilson overthrew a wide open Doug Baldwin in the middle of the end zone on second down from the 21, and the quarterback and receiver David Moore weren’t on the same page on third down.

Sebastian Janikowski kicked a 39-yard field goal to cut the Packers’ lead to 7-3.

It could prove costly, though.

The Packers scored another touchdown 2:50 later when fourth-string tight end Robert Tonyan caught his first career pass. It went for a 54-yard touchdown.

Rodgers rolled away from pressure, buying time, and found Tonyan with a step on safety Bradley McDougald.