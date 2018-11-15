Packers lead Seahawks 21-17 at halftime

AP

The Packers lead the Seahawks 21-17 at halftime. They could have an even bigger lead.

Green Bay had a 53-yard kickoff return negated by a holding penalty on Korey Toomer. Mason Crosby missed a 47-yard field goal wide left. Raven Greene drew a 48-yard pass interference penalty on an underthrown pass that Jaire Alexander might have intercepted.

But Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Jones did more than enough in the first half to give the Packers the lead.

Rodgers completed 12 of 16 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns. Jones caught a 24-yard touchdown pass and ran one in from 8 yards. He had seven carries for 27 yards in the first half and three catches for 61.

Fourth-string tight end Robert Tonyan had the other touchdown, catching a 54-yard pass from Rodgers. It was his first career reception. He was targeted only once before his unlikely score, playing only nine offensive snaps entering this week.

Packers starting tight end Jimmy Graham left early for the locker room after injuring his thumb while throwing a block late in the first half. The Packers list Graham, Greene (ankle) and cornerback Bashaud Breeland (groin) as questionable to return.

The Seahawks have rallied from a 14-3 deficit to make it a game.

Russell Wilson has completed 13 of 19 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown to Doug Baldwin, who has five catches for 30 yards.

Seattle has 106 rushing yards, with Chris Carson getting 47 and scoring a touchdown on 10 carries and Rashaad Penny adding 46 on five carries, including a spectacular 30-yard run.

Frank Clark added his ninth sack of the season.