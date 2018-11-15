Packers rule out safety Raven Greene with ankle injury, Mike Daniels out with foot injury

Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers ruled out safety Raven Greene from returning to Thursday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Additionally, defensive tackle Mike Daniels is questionable to return with a foot injury.

The Packers came into Thursday’s game depleted already as cornerback Kevin King, wide receiver Randall Cobb, safety Kentrell Brice and linebacker Nick Perry all did not make the trip.

Greene was officially ruled out after halftime. He had been playing significantly at safety with Brice not able to play. Tight end Jimmy Graham (thumb) and cornerback Bashaud Breeland (groin) are also questionable to return.

Seahawks left guard J.R. Sweezy briefly left the game for a series with cramping. Jordan Simmons replaced him but Sweezy just returned to the lineup midway through the third quarter.

UPDATE 10:45 p.m. ET: The Packers have also ruled out Graham and Breeland from returning to the game.

UPDATE 11:10 p.m. ET: The Packers have now ruled out Daniels from returning as well. Additionally, defensive tackle Kenny Clark was attended to by trainers on Green Bay’s last possession.