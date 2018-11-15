Packers-Seahawks loser will have a very uphill climb to the playoffs

Getty Images

Tonight’s game between the Packers and Seahawks isn’t exactly a “must-win” game for both teams. But it’s pretty darn close.

Both the Packers and Seahawks came into this season with legitimate playoff aspirations, but the loser of tonight’s game will have a very uphill climb to the playoffs.

Seattle would fall to 4-6 with a loss. Catching the Rams in the NFC West is already realistically out of reach, but dropping to 4-6 would make the wild card a long shot as well. It would leave Seattle well behind 6-3 Carolina and 5-3-1 Minnesota, but also behind 4-5 Dallas, Philadelphia and Atlanta. And, of course, a loss tonight would drop Seattle a game further behind Green Bay as well.

Green Bay would fall to 4-5-1 with a loss. With six games to go, they’d have a very hard time catching both the 6-3 Bears and the 5-3-1 Vikings in the NFC North. The Bears and Vikings play on Sunday night, and the winner of that game will be the favorite in the division. And the loser of Bears-Vikings would remain comfortably ahead of the Packers for the final wild card spot.

So the message to the Seahawks and Packers is simple: You’d better win tonight. The playoffs aren’t big enough for both of you.