Packers take advantage of Chris Carson fumble

Well, that didn’t take long.

Only 1:14 into the game, and the Packers lead 7-0.

On the first play from scrimmage, Chris Carson fumbled. Linebacker Clay Matthews got credit for forcing the fumble, but it appeared Blake Martinez got his helmet on the ball. Nonetheless, cornerback Tramon Williams recovered at the Seattle 29.

Three plays later, the Packers were in the end zone.

Aaron Rodgers hit Jimmy Graham for a 13-yard gain on first down before Aaron Jones had back-to-back runs of 8 yards. The second was a walk-in touchdown.