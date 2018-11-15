Patrick Mahomes learned of family emergency after game

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes was told the terrible news by Chiefs coach Andy Reid as the quarterback left the field Sunday: Paul Matthews, the stepfather of Mahomes’ longtime girlfriend, collapsed outside Arrowhead Stadium before kickoff.

Matthews, who was attending the game with Mahomes’ father, was transported to a nearby hospital but did not survive.

Mahomes met with the media Thursday for the first time since quickly leaving the stadium after receiving the news.

“I actually didn’t know about it until after the game,” Mahomes said, via Lynn Worthy of the Kansas City Star. “Coach Reid actually told me in the tunnel after the game, and it was shocking. He was a great man, and he was a great stepdad for Brittany.”

Mahomes, who broke the franchise’s single-season touchdown record Sunday, will remain with the team this week. Brittany Matthews returned to Texas to be with family, Mahomes said.

“I’m still sending my prayers to them,” Mahomes said. “I’ll be here during the week, and be able to see them, hopefully, on Thanksgiving break.”