Pete Carroll keeps quiet about running back reps

Getty Images

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has called the presence of three healthy running backs a “good problem” to have. Fantasy owners who have Chris Carson, Mike Davis, or Rashaad Penny on their teams would be inclined to use a different term.

Especially since Carroll is keeping his plans for distributing carries close to the best.

“Well, we’ll have to see when we get to the game,” Carroll told reporters on Thursday regarding the question of whether Penny, a rookie first-round pick, earned more opportunities with his 12-carry, 108-yard performance in Week 10. “He certainly did a great job last week. It was great to see him bust out like that and it’s good for any young guy to have that kind of ballgame for the confidence and all of that. He’s going to play. He’ll be in the game.”

Still, Carroll said Monday that, when Carson, Davis, and Penny are healthy, “not everybody’s going to get the ball a lot.”

On Thursday night, some combination of Carson, Davis, and Penny will be used by the Seahawks. Penny’s performance on Sunday coupled with his first-round draft pedigree could be a factor in the final distribution of reps and touches.