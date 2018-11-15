Raiders forced indoors because of air quality

Getty Images

There are much bigger concerns in California at the moment than the schedules of a football team.

But what the Raiders are dealing with now speaks to the larger concerns, where fires are rampant in both the northern and southern portion of the state.

According to Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area, the Raiders are changing their practice schedule because of the poor air quality.

Instead of an outdoor practice, they’re having a walk-through at an indoor facility.

At least they play on the road this week in Arizona. Last week when they hosted the Chargers, fans in the stands wore masks to try to filter out the smoke in the air.