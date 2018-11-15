Rams coach Sean McVay admits he’s “stolen” some Chiefs plays

Getty Images

Sean McVay can famously recite play-calls chapter and verse. In the future, he might be able to say: “Oh yeah, borrowed that one from Andy Reid.”

In advance of Monday’s game against the Chiefs, the Rams coach admits he’s taken inspiration from this week’s opponent.

“I’d be lying if I said we haven’t stolen some of their stuff this year,” McVay said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. “They do a great job.”

Of course, both teams have been prolific this year, second (Rams 448.0) and third (Chiefs 423.1) in yards per game, as well as points per game (Chiefs 35.3, Rams 33.5).

McVay joked “You’ll have to wait and see,” when asked if he planned to use any of their own plays against the Chiefs Monday, but said the process of developing an offense lends itself to studying others.

“There’s so much tape and with the ability to easily access it week in and week out, it would be silly for us not to be able to look and see what the heck they’re doing,” McVay said. “Every single week they do something and you say, ‘That’s pretty good.'”

Reid could probably say the same thing, as McVay’s designs are among the most innovative in the NFL.