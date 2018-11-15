Ravens have differing opinions on how good Marlon Humphrey is

Getty Images

The Ravens drafted cornerback Marlon Humphrey in the first round of the draft in 2017 with the hope that he’d turn out to be among the best in the league at his position.

According to Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, Humphrey is well on his way to making good on that hope. Harbaugh was asked about Humphrey this week and he said that he is “becoming one of the top corners in the league.”

Those kind words were relayed to safety Eric Weddle and Humphrey’s fellow defensive back shared a different view of where things stand in the cornerback’s second NFL season.

“He just needs to be more consistent,” Weddle said, via the team’s website. “I think the sky’s the limit for him. He just has to focus on every play. He has too many lapses during the games and he knows it. I wouldn’t put him up there yet. He needs to be out there and play at a high level for the entire game, the whole season. I love him. He can get there. I wouldn’t anoint him yet.”

Given the team’s three-game losing streak and precarious position when it comes to fulfilling hopes of making the playoffs, the desire for humility is an easy one to understand. Should the defense carry the way to better results down the stretch, Humphrey, Weddle and several others won’t find praise hard to come by from sources other than their head coach.