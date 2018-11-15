Sammy Watkins practicing on Thursday

Getty Images

Signs are that the Chiefs receiving corps will be at full strength for Monday night’s game against the Rams.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said earlier this week that there was a “pretty good chance” that wide receiver Sammy Watkins would return to the lineup after missing last Sunday’s game with a foot injury. Those odds are looking even better with Watkins taking part in Thursday’s practice.

Watkins, who spent last season with the Rams, has 39 catches for 515 yards and three touchdowns. Watkins has also run five times for 52 yards.

Linebacker Anthony Hitchens, who was active against the Cardinals but didn’t play because of a rib injury, also kicked off the practice week on the field for Kansas City.

Reid said that center Mitch Morse and safety Eric Berry would be the only Chiefs out of practice Thursday. Morse has a concussion and Berry has yet to play this season because of a heel injury.