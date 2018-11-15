Seahawks’ challenge leads to FG

Getty Images

The Packers, who benefited from Dez Bryant‘s catch becoming an incompletion after replay in the 2014 playoffs, disagreed with Al Riveron’s decision on a Seattle catch Thursday. Both Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy were caught shaking their heads.

On third-and-seven from the Seattle 6, Russell Wilson threw deep to David Moore. Moore briefly had the ball and then dropped it.

Officials ruled it incomplete.

The Seahawks challenged it, and NFL officiating supervisor Riveron ruled Moore caught it for a 27-yard gain before fumbling it out of bounds.

“The process of the catch is over once the receiver has control of the football and takes three steps,” Riveron tweeted.

Pete Carroll’s successful challenge led to a Seattle field goal.

Sebastian Janikowski was good from 43 yards with 12:14 remaining in the game. It has Seattle within 21-20 as neither team scored in the third quarter.