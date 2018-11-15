Seahawks ground and pound Packers 27-24

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson dueled throw-for-throw, touchdown-for-touchdown, fist pump-for-fist pump in a game neither team could afford to lose. But the Seahawks made sure it lacked the great finish that has defined games between the teams, running out the final 4:11 to keep Rodgers on the sideline.

Seattle won 27-24 to move to 5-5, while the Packers fell to 4-5-1.

Green Bay, which led 14-3 in the first quarter and 21-17 at halftime, scored only three points and gained only 114 yards in the second half. It was a disappointing and frustrating finish for the visitors.

The third lead change came when Wilson threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Ed Dickson with 5:08 remaining in the fourth quarter. Wilson was 4-for-5 for 73 yards and the touchdown on the drive, though it appeared a 34-yard pass he threw to Tyler Lockett hit the ground as the receiver tried to secure it.

The Packers, with only one timeout, did not challenge it.

Green Bay went three-and-out on its next possession, punted and never saw the ball again. The Seahawks had runs of 5, 8, 4 and 7 yards, picking up two first downs, allowing three kneel downs to close it out.

Wilson went 21-of-31 for 225 yards and two touchdowns. Lockett had five catches for 71 yards, and David Moore four for 57. Doug Baldwin added seven catches for 52 yards and a touchdown.

The Seahawks, though, ran for 173 yards. Chris Carson, who lost a fumble on the first play from scrimmage, finished with 83 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, and Rashaad Penny gained 46 yards on eight carries.

Rodgers went 21-of-30 for 332 yards and two touchdowns. Davante Adams had 10 catches for 166 yards. Aaron Jones had 11 carries for 40 yards for a touchdown and five catches for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Kyler Fackrell had three sacks for the Packers, and Frank Clark had two of the Seahawks’ five sacks.