Seahawks ground and pound Packers 27-24

Posted by Charean Williams on November 15, 2018, 11:31 PM EST
Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson dueled throw-for-throw, touchdown-for-touchdown, fist pump-for-fist pump in a game neither team could afford to lose. But the Seahawks made sure it lacked the great finish that has defined games between the teams, running out the final 4:11 to keep Rodgers on the sideline.

Seattle won 27-24 to move to 5-5, while the Packers fell to 4-5-1.

Green Bay, which led 14-3 in the first quarter and 21-17 at halftime, scored only three points and gained only 114 yards in the second half. It was a disappointing and frustrating finish for the visitors.

The third lead change came when Wilson threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Ed Dickson with 5:08 remaining in the fourth quarter. Wilson was 4-for-5 for 73 yards and the touchdown on the drive, though it appeared a 34-yard pass he threw to Tyler Lockett hit the ground as the receiver tried to secure it.

The Packers, with only one timeout, did not challenge it.

Green Bay went three-and-out on its next possession, punted and never saw the ball again. The Seahawks had runs of 5, 8, 4 and 7 yards, picking up two first downs, allowing three kneel downs to close it out.

Wilson went 21-of-31 for 225 yards and two touchdowns. Lockett had five catches for 71 yards, and David Moore four for 57. Doug Baldwin added seven catches for 52 yards and a touchdown.

The Seahawks, though, ran for 173 yards. Chris Carson, who lost a fumble on the first play from scrimmage, finished with 83 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, and Rashaad Penny gained 46 yards on eight carries.

Rodgers went 21-of-30 for 332 yards and two touchdowns. Davante Adams had 10 catches for 166 yards. Aaron Jones had 11 carries for 40 yards for a touchdown and five catches for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Kyler Fackrell had three sacks for the Packers, and Frank Clark had two of the Seahawks’ five sacks.

  1. The problem the Packers face is they have been DESTROYED by Erin’s salary and bloated ego. The Hawks have obviously owned the Pack for years but it’s kinda sad to see how the Pack are utterly disintegrating… so sad.

  2. I am so sad. Too bad for us Packers fans. Watching Aaron decline. He’s lookin old, ain’t he?

  8. Great how our Packers had us believing. But then let us down. Oh well. We have plenty of beer.

  9. A Packer fan here told us GB was improving. Rodgers knee was 80, 85, 90, and now 95% last four games. The Packers are 1-3 in those games. Will they now admit, after 4 wins in 10 games this year, their team simply isn’t very good?

  12. Wouldn’t be a Seahawks/Packers game without a controversial catch. I agree that it wasn’t a catch first of all. But Second of all, McCarthy HAS to challenge that. That’s his fault. Bad coaching will cost you games. Lastly, Rodgers is a magician out there. Can’t believe how accurate he is on 70 yard throws.

  13. Mcarthy has to go. 4 minutes left and your entire defense is hurt, cut, or traded, and you take the ball pit of Aaron’s hands… You don’t challenge that call, you blow two time outs in the third… Terrible

  14. Replays showed that it wasn’t a catch. Too bad the Packers did not challenge the call on the field. Seattle still has not beaten a team with a winning record this season. After next week’s game in Carolina, Seattle will be 5-6

  16. Super surprised McCarthy did not challenge. If he didn’t get good info on the play, maybe somebody besides passive/aggressive ARod wants him gone???

  17. If my coaching career and teams season was on the line. I’d trust my QB (Rodgers)to convert a 4th and 2 more then I’d trust the Green Bay defense to stop the Seattle offense from running out the clock.

  21. The way the Packers played last week, I figured they would finish 11-4-1. Oh well, I’ll be content when they finish a still solid 10-5-1.

  24. Once Seattle took the lead I knew it was over. Rodgers simply does not win these types of games. Seattle wasn’t even a winning team and he can’t pull it off. Oh, but he threw one scramble pass td so I guess he’s the best ever. Wilson is more clutch.

  29. Another failed attempt at a 4th quarter comeback by Aaron Rodgers.

    Packers get the ball with over 5 minutes left in the game and go 3 and out. That last pass by Rodgers was a beauty, 2 yard pass and he managed to get it there on the first bounce…

    The whole world knew the Seahawks were going to run the ball and that vaunted Packer defense watched Seattle run over 4 minutes off the clock.

  30. I don’t think you could make a good team out of both of these rosters combined. Neither is going anywhere this year.

  31. Another great game by McNutty!

    When does this guy never look confused?

    Btw a timeout at the end of the first half instead of a running clock- great call!!!

  32. Seattle’s last non downed play was an obvious run with 7 offensive lineman on the field. GB countered with 7 in the box. You set your team up to fail. Poo poo coaching on both sides of the ball for the Packers.

  34. Disappointing game, to say the least.
    Just a terrible 2nd half.

    Green Bay got out on top, but just could never extend the lead and put the Seahawks away.
    Twice down the stretch Aaron got too greedy looking for the bigger play when he had an easy 1st down on 3rd and short.
    And then just a miserable series and a terrible pass on the final 3rd down during their last possession.

    Defense allowed far too many yards on the ground all night long.
    It’s ridiculous to blame McCarthy for not challenging Lockett’s long completion in the 4th Qt. when there’s simply no clear video evidence until 2 plays later.
    But everyone will.

    This team’s a complete mess right now, but clearly not as big of a mess as the Barneys will lead you to believe.
    I’m quite sure their diarrhetic stream of consciousness is in overdrive right now.

    Congrats to the Hawk fans, this game was just about everything I expected.
    It was another wild rollercoaster ride.
    Our contests usually are.
    Obviously I would have preferred a different result.
    Good luck with the rest of your season.

  35. Mike McCarthy single handedly loses another game. By far, the worst head coach in the NFL. We’ll never live it down if we wait until the Vikings destroy us next week to fire him. Just do it now!

  36. faithful49er707 says:
    November 15, 2018 at 11:38 pm
    If my coaching career and teams season was on the line. I’d trust my QB (Rodgers)to convert a 4th and 2 more then I’d trust the Green Bay defense to stop the Seattle offense from running out the clock.
    ———-
    Seahawks D line was collapsing the pocket the entire second half. Rodgers looked lost on anything not a 70 yard pass downfield.

  37. Rodgers has also had quite a few 4Q comebacks thwarted by leading a scoring drive then the defense giving up the winning score, teammate’s fumble, a missed FG, a teammate’s penalty with a 10 second runoff to end the game, etc.

  38. usdcoyotesfan says:
    November 15, 2018 at 11:40 pm
    The way the Packers played last week, I figured they would finish 11-4-1. Oh well, I’ll be content when they finish a still solid 10-5-1.
    ————————————————————————————————————————————————————
    You got those numbers right but in wrong order, 5-10-1 Season ended tonight for the Pack

