Sean McVay made a beeline for Aaron Donald during late-game skirmish

Getty Images

Late in Sunday’s win over the Seahawks, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was involved in an altercation along the sideline. Rams coach Sean McVay sprang into action.

McVay, clearly not wanting his best defensive player to do anything that could get himself ejected or suspended, sprinted toward the middle of the scuffle. NFL Films had McVay mic’d up, and the footage shows how McVay deftly handled the situation.

“Get out! Get out! Get out!” McVay screamed at his players to get them away from the scuffle. “Don’t do anything.”

Once the fight had been broken up, Donald was clearly still angry and looking to fight Seahawks offensive lineman Justin Britt. McVay got Donald’s attention to calm him down.

“This is where you’re great. It shows up right here,” McVay said. “Aaron, love you, this is why you’re great. Gather yourself and we’re going to win this game.”

Donald didn’t completely cool down, as he tried to fight Britt after the game. But he did settle down long enough to play for the rest of the game. McVay deserves some credit for getting Donald back on track.