Sidney Jones up to full participation in practice

The Eagles lost cornerback Ronald Darby for the season when he tore his ACL last Sunday night, but they appear to be close to getting another member of the secondary back in time for Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Sidney Jones moved from limited participation in Wednesday’s practice to full participation on Thursday. Jones has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, but Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday that he thought Jones had a chance to return this week.

Pederson was less optimistic about cornerback Jalen Mills returning from a foot injury and Mills was out of practice for the second straight day. Running back Darren Sproles (hamstring) and tight end Joshua Perkins (knee) were also off the field.

Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata moved from out of practice to limited participation. Ngata missed time with a calf injury earlier this season and is currently dealing with a knee problem.