Sidney Jones up to full participation in practice

Posted by Josh Alper on November 15, 2018, 4:07 PM EST
The Eagles lost cornerback Ronald Darby for the season when he tore his ACL last Sunday night, but they appear to be close to getting another member of the secondary back in time for Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Sidney Jones moved from limited participation in Wednesday’s practice to full participation on Thursday. Jones has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, but Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday that he thought Jones had a chance to return this week.

Pederson was less optimistic about cornerback Jalen Mills returning from a foot injury and Mills was out of practice for the second straight day. Running back Darren Sproles (hamstring) and tight end Joshua Perkins (knee) were also off the field.

Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata moved from out of practice to limited participation. Ngata missed time with a calf injury earlier this season and is currently dealing with a knee problem.

  1. Well thats great news! time for us birds fans to see what we been asking for douglas and jones but douglas didnt look great last week. I sure hope they can settle in a form a nice duo and jimmy doesnt screw it up when jalen double move mills is healthy

  3. poseidon420247 says:
    November 15, 2018 at 4:27 pm
    No corner is looking good because Gym Shorts is playing them 15 yards off the ball every snap.
    I’ve only watched one or two Eagles games this year, but I totally understand your pain. In fifteen years of watching football I have never seen playing off the ball work out to a team’s benefit. Even when teams are trying to protect a healthy lead by giving the other team soft coverage, it seems almost inevitable that the losing team will score on that drive. Prevent defense only prevents you from winning.

