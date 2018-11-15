Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen truly support each other

Getty Images

The excellent episode of A Football Life devoted jointly to former Steelers receivers Lynn Swann and John Stallworth reveals an intense rivalry that only became a true friendship after their internal competition ended. That relationship made me curious about the relationship between Vikings receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, arguably the best one-two punch at the position in the NFL.

“For us like, if the ball’s thrown to him I expect the best out of him,” Diggs said of Thielen in a recent appearance on the #PFTPM podcast. “If the ball’s thrown to me he expects the best out of me. You know, as far as giving opportunity, make the most out of your opportunity, and we have a lot in common where as we don’t make excuses. We either make it happen or we don’t, so that’s our mindset.

“That’s like my brother so I want the best for him at all times regardless of the situation. I have a genuine heart and I know he does too as well so as far as success and what it comes with, you know, a lot of people try to I would say kind of make me think that they feel a way about us being so close. They want us to be the opposite. They want somebody to be I would say kind of selfish but you know that’s my brother so I support him one hundred percent.”

Both players have impressive resumes, and both play important roles in the Minnesota offense. Thielen has become the more constant target for quarterback Kirk Cousins, and Diggs continues to be the guy who more often makes the big catch in the big spot.

With the running game improving and the defense buoyed by the return of Everson Griffen, Thielen and Diggs could be the one-two punch that allows the Vikings to have another run of success in the playoffs.