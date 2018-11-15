Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Much like the Spanish Inquisition, no one expected QB Matt Barkley to save the Bills’ offense.

A couple of Dolphins veterans are adjusting well to rookie S Minkah Fitzpatrick‘s growing role.

The Patriots have homework during their bye week.

The Jets figure to be in the mix for RB Le'Veon Bell next offseason.

Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley was limited in practice, for a line that has seen plenty of upheaval.

The Bengals are still thin at LB, even with guys coming back.

Browns G.M. John Dorsey thinks his head coaching vacancy is “very attractive.”

Steelers RT Marcus Gilbert still missing practice after bye week.

Texans OLB Whitney Mercilus is learning to do more.

Colts TE Eric Ebron is putting up big numbers, even in a role that’s still limited.

Jaguars OL Patrick Omameh is back, with plenty of stuff to prepare for.

Titans TE Delanie Walker is holding out hope for a return.

Broncos QB Case Keenum has declared it “whatever-it-takes-time.”

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said the decision to move this week’s game was based on “100 percent player safety.”

Chargers RB Melvin Gordon can feel things changing.

Raiders rookie WR Marcell Ateman will have a chance to prove himself with veterans injured.

Former Cowboys LB Jeff Rohrer is the first known former NFL player in a gay marriage.

The Giants’ pass-rush has been dreadful since they traded DE Jason Pierre-Paul.

The Eagles could be getting some defensive reinforcements this week.

Washington’s rebuilt OL will get a stern test this week.

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky said the key for him was having fun and playing confidently.

The Lions shortened practice to accommodate a busy schedule.

The Packers are focusing on creating more turnovers.

The Vikings need to join the trend of rising scores across the league.

Falcons K Matt Bryant still isn’t practicing.

The Panthers aren’t worried about RB Christian McCaffrey taking 96 percent of their snaps.

The Saints are proving to be a more mature team during their current winning streak.

New Buccaneers K Cairo Santos is the latest contestant on what feels like a reality show.

Cardinals RB David Johnson looks like he’s getting back to his old form.

Comparing and contrasting the Rams and Chiefs on offense.

49ers CB Richard Sherman is proving he’s still got it.

The Seahawks are mostly healthy heading into tonight’s game.