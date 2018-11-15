Tyron Smith expected back at practice Thursday

Getty Images

The Cowboys were missing nine players at practice on Wednesday, but at least one of them is expected back in action at Thursday’s session.

Head coach Jason Garrett said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan that left tackle Tyron Smith is set to return to the field ahead of Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Garrett said that Smith was held out of Wednesday’s practice because of back spasms.

The Cowboys have other injury issues on the offensive line with right guard Zack Martin dealing with a knee injury he picked up in last Sunday’s win over the Eagles and left guard Connor Williams coming back from the knee issue that kept him from playing. Martin didn’t practice Wednesday, but was able to return to action in Philly. Williams did practice in limited fashion Wednesday.

Atlanta sacked Dak Prescott eight times in last year’s matchup, which took place without Smith so the positive turn in his health is sure to be reassuring to the Cowboys as they try to put together consecutive wins for the first time this season.