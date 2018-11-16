Aaron Rodgers explains the frustrations that flow from short-week football

AP

Most of the complaints that some players have made about Thursday Night Football relate to health and safety concerns. (Plenty of players like short-week games, because of the less intense practice week and mini-bye on the back end.) After Thursday’s 27-24 loss to the Seahawks, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers addressed another complication that emerges from having only three days between games.

“The short week is tough because you don’t get to really talk through every single look you expect to see,” Rodgers told reporters regarding a moment of frustration resulting from a miscommunication with receive Davante Adams. “I thought he was going to go over the top, he was thinking that based on a different conversation that he was going to cross [a defensive back’s] face. I was just frustrated we weren’t on the same page. I am not blaming him, I just wish we would have had one more conversation about that.”

Rodgers also was asked about his conversations with coach Mike McCarthy.

“I think there is an agreement on what we are doing,” Rodgers said. “Obviously, we meet multiple times throughout the week on what we are trying to do. The frustration is in the execution. The execution just hasn’t been great, especially in situational offense. When you compare it to years past — we have always been really good on third down and really good in the red zone and we are just not this year. I think that is a combination of a lot of things, but that’s the biggest frustration.”

After scoring 21 points in the first half, the Packers were held to a stream of punts and a single field goal. Asked what the Seahawks did to restrict the Packers in the third and fourth quarters, Rodgers was candid.

“No disrespect, but not much,” Rodgers said. “I think we beat ourselves in the second half. We moved the ball at will in the first half and in the second half we didn’t get the run game going and we didn’t convert any third downs. They brought a little more pressure, but I don’t think there was anything special that they did that was slowing us down. We just didn’t click in the right spots.”

They’ll need to start clicking in every spot if the Packers hope to make it to the postseason. At 4-5-1, the window is closing.