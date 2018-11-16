Aaron Rodgers explains the frustrations that flow from short-week football

Posted by Mike Florio on November 16, 2018, 10:04 AM EST
AP

Most of the complaints that some players have made about Thursday Night Football relate to health and safety concerns. (Plenty of players like short-week games, because of the less intense practice week and mini-bye on the back end.) After Thursday’s 27-24 loss to the Seahawks, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers addressed another complication that emerges from having only three days between games.

“The short week is tough because you don’t get to really talk through every single look you expect to see,” Rodgers told reporters regarding a moment of frustration resulting from a miscommunication with receive Davante Adams. “I thought he was going to go over the top, he was thinking that based on a different conversation that he was going to cross [a defensive back’s] face. I was just frustrated we weren’t on the same page. I am not blaming him, I just wish we would have had one more conversation about that.”

Rodgers also was asked about his conversations with coach Mike McCarthy.

“I think there is an agreement on what we are doing,” Rodgers said. “Obviously, we meet multiple times throughout the week on what we are trying to do. The frustration is in the execution. The execution just hasn’t been great, especially in situational offense. When you compare it to years past — we have always been really good on third down and really good in the red zone and we are just not this year. I think that is a combination of a lot of things, but that’s the biggest frustration.”

After scoring 21 points in the first half, the Packers were held to a stream of punts and a single field goal. Asked what the Seahawks did to restrict the Packers in the third and fourth quarters, Rodgers was candid.

“No disrespect, but not much,” Rodgers said. “I think we beat ourselves in the second half. We moved the ball at will in the first half and in the second half we didn’t get the run game going and we didn’t convert any third downs. They brought a little more pressure, but I don’t think there was anything special that they did that was slowing us down. We just didn’t click in the right spots.”

They’ll need to start clicking in every spot if the Packers hope to make it to the postseason. At 4-5-1, the window is closing.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “Aaron Rodgers explains the frustrations that flow from short-week football

  4. Punting on 4th and 2 from the 33 with Daniels and Clark both injured is a terrible decision. Only having 1 timeout left in the 4th quarter is a terrible decision. How many terrible decisions do we have to put up with? Coaching shouldn’t be losing games.

  5. The NFL plays on Thursday because of MONEY! Does Rodgers want to give up some of his money to not play on Thursday? The players make a sizeable percentage of the TV revenues, now many want to give that up?

  9. I’m not disappointed they lost. There are too many new pieces to expect SuperBowl caliber performances. I’m disappointed they aren’t as good as I thought they were. I felt they were getting better each week at all positions and Rodgers was finally nearing 100%. Not so. They aren’t mathematically eliminated yet, so it will still be fun to see what they can do.

    That does not diminish the fact McCarthy has got to go.

  10. Turn over to start game was a big deal in first half. Yes, he made s few plays, but halftime adjustments by Seahawks Defense won this game. The missed Feild goal hurt them too.

  11. His passing completion percentage is going down. He missed an easy throw for a first down last night. It’s called getting old and losing it Rodgers.

  13. I agree thats not fair that the Rodgers and the Packers had to play on Sunday and again on Thursday and the Seahawks didn’t?
    Wait, what, they played too?
    Have some cheese with that whine A-Rod!

  14. If Seattle had been coming off a bye I could understand him griping but the Seahawks also played last Sunday so they had the same challenges the Packers did. And with the insane amount of prep teams put in you could give them 3 years to prepare for a game and you’d still hear how they’d wished they could have had just a few days more.

  15. Was it lack of communication that made Rodgers throw that worm burner on 3rd and 2 on their last possession? Rodgers loves to show up his receivers with hand motions but he just shrugs when he messes it up.

  17. But now he gets 3 more days than the Vikings to rest/prepare for their matchup next Sunday night. We’ll see what excuse he comes up after that game.

  18. “The frustration is in the execution.”

    How many of your teammates are you throwing under the bus now?

    Because you certainly aren’t referring to the QB that bounced a 2 yard pass a yard short of the receiver…

    (Sarcasm)

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!