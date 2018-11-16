Aaron Rodgers waits for “one galvanizing moment” to get the season going

AP

The 4-5-1 Packers have yet to win on the road, and they’re running out of time to get enough wins to earn the ability to go on the road in January. After Thursday night’s loss to the Seahawks, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked whether any lope lingers for the season. Rodgers didn’t seem to appreciate that line of inquiry.

“Come on, what kind of question is that?” Rodgers said. “I don’t even know how to answer that. What am I supposed to say? Of course there’s hope. Of course we believe in each other. It’s just going to take one galvanizing moment. Whether that’s a speech or a practice, or something happens in a game — something’s got to get this thing going. I thought we had moments tonight and I thought that’s where we were going. Defense — a lot of injuries. Offensively, we lost Jimmy [Graham], but guys battled, so nobody gave up hope. We just didn’t play well enough to win.”

Rodgers later was asked whether it’s time for him to reprise his message to “R-E-L-A-X.”

“[I]t’s not,” Rodgers said. “As I told these good folks here that we talk to every Wednesday, it has to be an authentic moment for times like that. The moment will be right at one point, for us to have a moment that gets us going in the right direction. Hopefully it starts with a nice couple of days off here. Guys getting healthy mentally, come back ready to finish these last six games the right way.”

It starts with another opportunity to do what they haven’t done, in Washington or Detroit or L.A. or New England or Seattle. And it comes in Minnesota, against a team that tied the Packers at Lambeau Field in Week Two.

Which means it won’t be easy. Which means, if there really is any hope left for the season, the galvanizing moment needs to come on Sunday Night Football in a border battle against a team that will be throwing everything it has at the Packers in an effort to deliver the final blow to Green Bay’s season.