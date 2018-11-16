Andrew Whitworth named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

Last week was a trying one for many communities in Southern California and Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth stepped up to help on a couple of fronts.

Whitworth donated his game check for Week 10 to a fund for victims of the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks and auctioned off the jersey he wore in the win over the Seahawks to raise money for those affected by the fires that have torn through the area. Those fires caused many people to evacuate their homes, including Whitworth and his family.

The NFLPA announced on Friday that Whitworth has been named their Community MVP of the week.

“We’re honored to be recognized by the NFLPA and thank you for your continued support on and off the field,” Whitworth said in a statement. “My family and I feel extremely blessed to be in a position to give back to the communities that have welcomed us in as neighbors and supported me on the field. … Whether it’s giving back financially, extending a hand to those in need or putting a smile on someone’s face, this is what it’s all about.”

Whitworth will receive a $10,000 donation from the NFLPA to his foundation or a charity of his choice.