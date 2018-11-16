Anthony Barr questionable, Adam Thielen off injury report

Getty Images

The Vikings may get linebacker Anthony Barr back in the lineup on Sunday night.

Barr has missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury, but the bye week gave him time to heal and he returned to practice on a limited basis this week. Barr has been listed as questionable for the matchup with the Bears at Soldier Field.

If Barr plays, he’ll join wide receivera Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs on the 46-man roster. Thielen was limited in practice all three days this week because of low back and calf issues, but he did not receive an injury designation on Friday. Diggs will be back after missing Week Nine with a rib injury.

Safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) and tight end David Morgan (knee) were ruled out for the NFC North clash.