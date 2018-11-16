Arizona works out Matt McCrane with Phil Dawson questionable

Getty Images

The Cardinals worked out kicker Matt McCrane on Friday, Darren Urban of the team website reports. They have not signed him yet but might Saturday depending on Phil Dawson‘s health.

Dawson’s injured right hip kept him out of practice two days this week. He was limited Thursday.

The Cardinals listed Dawson as questionable on their status report.

McCrane kicked in three games for the Raiders, making 5 of 9 field goals and all five extra points.

He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Kansas State, signing with the Cardinals in May.

The Cardinals added McCrane to the practice squad Oct. 26 when Dawson’s right hip first flared up, but Dawson ended up kicking against the 49ers.