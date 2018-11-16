Bengals place Tyler Kroft on IR, sign Brandon Bell

Getty Images

The Bengals placed tight end Tyler Kroft on injured reserve Friday.

Kroft injured his foot in a game against Miami in Week Five. He was inactive the past four games.

Kroft made four catches for 36 yards this season after catching 44 passes for 404 yards and seven touchdowns a year ago.

The Bengals promoted linebacker Brandon Bell from the practice squad to take Kroft’s roster spot.

Bell, a first-year player, originally signed with the Bengals as a college free agent out of Penn State in 2017. He spent most of his rookie season on the team’s practice squad before the Bengals signed him to the active roster.

He played the final three games last season, recording seven tackles on defense and three tackles on special teams.

The Bengals waived him during final cuts this summer before signing him to the practice squad on Oct. 23.