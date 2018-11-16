Broncos lose Max Garcia to a torn ACL

Getty Images

The Broncos have lost another offensive lineman to a season-ending injury.

Left guard Max Garcia will miss the rest of the year with a torn ACL. Garcia practiced on Wednesday and Thursday without incident, but Mike Klis of KUSA reports he felt discomfort in his knee and an MRI revealed the severity of the injury.

Garcia started the last four games for the Broncos and moved to the first team after Ronald Leary was lost for the year with a torn Achilles. Center Matt Paradis fractured his fibula in the team’s last game, so the Broncos have been battered on the interior of the offensive line this year.

Billy Turner is expected to take over at left guard with Elijah Wilkinson at right guard and Connor McGovern taking over at center.