Bucs promote a safety with Justin Evans out this week

The Buccaneers made a roster move to bolster their secondary on Friday.

The team promoted safety Godwin Igwebuike from the practice squad to the active roster. The move came shortly after the Bucs ruled safety Justin Evans (toe) out for Sunday’s game against the Giants. Defensive end Demone Harris was waived in a corresponding move.

Evans and Jordan Whitehead have been starting at safety in recent weeks. Igwebuike will join Isaiah Johnson and Anthony Adams as options alongside Whitehead this week.

Igwebuike was undrafted out of Northwestern this year. His father is a cousin of former Buccaneers kicker Donald Igwebuike.

The Buccaneers also ruled out linebacker Lavonte David (knee), defensive end Vinny Curry (ankle), running back Ronald Jones (hamstring) and cornerback M.J. Stewart (foot) for Sunday’s game.