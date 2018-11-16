Cards G.M. Steve Keim not focused on hot seat talk

Getty Images

Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim was asked about the job security of coach Steve Wilks this morning.

To his credit, he had the self-awareness to understand he might not be the guy to talk about it.

Via Darren Urban of the team’s official website, Keim was asked during an interview on 98.7 Arizona Sports about Wilks’ name popping up on lists of coaches on the hot seat.

“Shoot, how many of those [lists] am I on?” Keim replied.

“This is a results-based business,” he added. “At the end of the day, not only do we internally have expectations, but the fans, I know, have expectations, and rightfully so. This year has certainly not gone the direction we anticipated. But [Wilks’ status] is something I’m not even focused on right now.

“Right now, it’s all about winning football games and showing progress. The type of progress that gets us excited and propels us into 2019, which again, I am starting to see a lot of things that excite me, not only on the offensive side of the ball, but defensively as well.”

The Cardinals are 2-7 and standing on the gas for a top-five pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Whether Wilks’ job deserves to be safe can’t really be separated from Keim’s. Wilks wasn’t the one who decided to flush $16 million down the drain on Sam Bradford, he’s just the guy who has to mop up the mess created by entering the season with an unstable quarterback situation.

Rookie Josh Rosen has shown some potential since taking over, but the entire Cardinals season is one pointing to the future rather than the present. And that applies to Keim as much as it would Wilks.