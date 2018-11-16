Chargers added Keenan Allen and Mike Williams to Thursday’s injury report

Getty Images

The big injury news for the Chargers this week has been defensive end Joey Bosa‘s return to practice and potential return to the lineup after sitting the whole season with a foot injury, but Thursday saw some less positive developments on the offensive side of the ball.

Three wide receivers were added to the team’s injury report after being fine on Wednesday. The group is headlined by the team’s top receiver Keenan Allen.

Allen was a limited participant in practice due to hip and finger issues while Mike Williams was in the same category due to a groin issue. Geremy Davis, who has a hamstring injury, rounded out the group and was also limited.

There’s been no word on the chances that any of the three will miss the game and Friday’s final injury report will shed more light on that front. Travis Benjamin and Tyrell Williams are the healthy Chargers wideouts this week.