Chargers list Joey Bosa and Antonio Gates as questionable

The Chargers listed a pair of players as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Broncos, but the designation is more positive for one of the players than the other.

Defensive end Joey Bosa has not played yet this season because of a foot injury, but he returned to practice this week for the first time since early September. Bosa may not play this week, but getting to the point of being a game-time call is a good sign that he’ll be back to help the pass rush at some point soon.

Tight end Antonio Gates is the other questionable player. The veteran has not missed a game this season, but didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday because of a knee injury. Virgil Green and Sean Culkin will handle tight end duties if Gates can’t go.

Wide receivers Keenan Allen, Geremy Davis and Mike Williams were all added to the injury report as limited participants on Thursday, but none got injury designations on Friday. Cornerback Trevor Williams has been ruled out with a knee injury.