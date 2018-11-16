Cowboys rule out four defensive players

Getty Images

The Cowboys ruled out four defensive players, including three defensive linemen, and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (concussion) is doubtful.

Defensive end Taco Charlton (shoulder), defensive lineman David Irving (ankle), linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) and defensive end Daniel Ross (calf) won’t play against the Falcons on Sunday.

Receiver Tavon Austin will miss his fourth consecutive game with a groin injury.

The Cowboys have four other players listed as questionable, including starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins (knee).

Starting right guard Zack Martin (knee), linebacker Joe Thomas (foot) and offensive guard Connor Williams (knee) also are uncertain to play.