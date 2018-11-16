Dirk Koetter gives Bucs’ playcalling back to Todd Monken

Getty Images

After one game and three points, Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter is giving up playcalling.

Koetter said on his radio show today that he will give playcalling back to offensive coordinator Todd Monken this week. Koetter took over playcalling on Sunday against the Buccaneers, in a 16-3 loss at Washington.

In fairness to Koetter, the Bucs’ offense did perform much better than “three points” would suggest. The Bucs gained 501 yards of total offense, but missed field goals and ill-timed turnovers held down the point total.

But overall the offense appeared to be better when Monken was calling the plays, and so it makes sense that Koetter is giving the reins back to Monken this week against the Giants.