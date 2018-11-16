Eagles activate Richard Rodgers from IR

Getty Images

The Eagles activated tight end Richard Rodgers from injured reserve on Friday. They placed tight end Josh Perkins on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson announced earlier this week that Perkins would miss significant time with his injury.

Perkins caught five passes for 67 yards in nine games. He played 95 snaps on offense and 156 on special teams.

Rodgers returned to practice this week. He went on injured reserve the week of the season opener after injuring his knee in a preseason game.

Rodgers signed with the Eagles as a free agent this offseason after spending four years with the Packers. He will join Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert at the position.