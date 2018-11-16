Eagles are biggest underdog a defending champion has been since 2009

Getty Images

The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles are big underdogs on Sunday in New Orleans — so big that it’s almost unprecedented.

The online sports book Bovada has the Eagles as a nine-point underdog, which is the biggest underdog any defending Super Bowl champion has been since 2009.

The last time the defending champs were such big underdogs was on November 29, 2009, when the defending champion Steelers were on a two-game losing streak and down to Dennis Dixon at quarterback in place of the injured Ben Roethlisberger when they went to Baltimore to take on the Ravens. That game opened with the Ravens as nine-point favorites. The Ravens would end up winning 20-17.

The Eagles probably could have circled at New Orleans as one of their toughest games of the season as soon as the schedule came out. But few expected the defending champs to be underdogs by more than a touchdown. That line reflects what a disappointing season it’s been in Philadelphia, as well as what an impressive season it’s been in New Orleans.