Eagles expect Lane Johnson to play Sunday

The Eagles have a pretty big need for a win in New Orleans on Sunday and they expect to have right tackle Lane Johnson on hand to help them get it.

Johnson did not play against the Cowboys last Sunday because of an injured MCL, but head coach Doug Pederson said at his Friday press conference that he believes Johnson will be in the lineup this weekend. Johnson has been a limited participant in practice this week.

Pederson also said that he’s optimistic that defensive tackle Tim Jernigan will make his first appearance of the season, but will wait on making a move adding him to the active roster until they’re certain he will play. Cornerback Ronald Darby remains on the 53-man roster after tearing his ACL last weekend, so there’s one easy way to open a spot for Jernigan’s return from offseason back surgery.

Cornerback Sidney Jones also appears to be on track to return from his hamstring injury, but cornerback Jalen Mills is set to miss the game with a foot injury.