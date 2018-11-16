Ereck Flowers set to start at left tackle for Jaguars

Getty Images

Ereck Flowers has not made a start since joining the Jaguars earlier this season, but that’s set to change on Sunday.

Head coach Doug Marrone said on Friday that Flowers is likely going to be at left tackle against the Steelers. Josh Walker missed practice all week and is listed as doubtful to play because of foot and ankle injuries.

Flowers was the starting left tackle for the Giants the last three seasons and his play was regularly criticized over that time. The Giants moved him to right tackle this year and he started the first two games before being benched this year. He was released in early October.

Flowers will be the fourth starter at left tackle this season. Cam Robinson and Josh Wells were both placed on injured reserve before Walker moved into the lineup.