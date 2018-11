Getty Images

The Falcons are getting their old kicker back this week.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Falcons kicker Matt Bryant is cleared to return Sunday against the Cowboys.

Bryant has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, with Giorgio Tavecchio replacing him and doing a solid job.

The 43-year-old was a perfect 9-of-9 on field goals this year, missing one extra point. He has been among the most consistent kickers in the league.