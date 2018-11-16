Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Former Bills WR Don Beebe is the new head coach at Aurora University.

The current Dolphins team frustrates past Dolphins players.

Ranking the most indispensable members of the Patriots.

Jim Fassel has an idea what it’s like to be in Jets coach Todd Bowles’ shoes.

Ravens T James Hurst said surgery isn’t on the table to deal with his back injury.

Will the Bengals be ready for whoever the Ravens start at quarterback?

Offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens has made a quick mark on the Browns offense.

The Steelers have made the most of their red zone opportunities.

Texans LB Zach Cunningham is relieved he avoided a serious knee injury.

Colts RB Nyheim Hines is learning about business while playing football.

The Jaguars need to protect themselves against the Steelers pass rush.

Will the Titans end their losing streak against Colts QB Andrew Luck?

A big opportunity awaits Broncos G Elijah Wilkinson.

Chiefs WR Chris Conley was among those remembering the late Stan Lee this week.

How will DE Joey Bosa‘s return impact the Chargers?

Raiders CB Nick Nelson is trying to be a long-term answer in the slot.

WR Allen Hurns is seeing fewer snaps with the Cowboys now that Amari Cooper is on the roster.

Jerry Rice doesn’t hold Giants QB Eli Manning in high esteem.

The Eagles are big underdogs this weekend.

Washington WR Jamison Crowder is likely going to miss another game.

LB Roquan Smith is developing into the player the Bears hoped he’d be when they took him in the first round.

S Glover Quin said the Lions shouldn’t be counted out yet.

The Packers season has reached a tipping point.

Ameer Abdullah may be returning kickoffs for the Vikings this weekend.

LB Deion Jones felt fine after returning to practice with the Falcons.

RB Travaris Cadet is playing for the Panthers after playing against them many times.

CB Eli Apple continues to settle in with the Saints.

Buccaneers P Bryan Anger has held the ball for a variety of kickers.

Is Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks on the hot seat?

G Austin Blythe has secured a spot on the Rams offensive line.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan outlined what he’s looking for from his team over the final weeks of the season.

The Seahawks running game came through on Thursday night.