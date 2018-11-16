Jimmy Graham broke his thumb

Getty Images

Packers tight end Jimmy Graham hurt his thumb in Thursday night’s loss to the Seahawks and word after the game was that the team feared a serious injury.

That initial read looks like the correct one. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Graham’s injury has been diagnosed as a broken thumb after he had tests done on Friday.

It’s not clear how much time Graham will miss as a result of the injury, but the nature of the injury and the nature of Graham’s role as a receiving option make it hard to imagine he’ll be back in a hurry.

Graham has 34 catches for 452 yards and two touchdowns in his first season with the Packers.

Lance Kendricks, Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan are the other tight ends in Green Bay. Tonyan caught a 54-yard touchdown on Thursday night for his first NFL reception.