Jimmy Graham thumb injury feared to be serious

If the Packers are looking for that “one galvanizing moment,” they may have to do it without one of Aaron Rodgers‘ top targets.

According to Michael Silver of the NFL Network, Packers tight end Jimmy Graham suffered a thumb injury last night which “is feared to be serious.”

Graham left in the first half of last night’s loss to the Seahawks and didn’t return.

He had one catch for 13 yards last night, and has 34 catches for 452 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

He also has an extra long weekend before the Packers play again (Nov. 25 against the Vikings), but it’s unclear at the moment whether he’ll be able to help.

The Packers have been hit by injuries at receiver all season (lately it has been Randall Cobb), forcing them to play rookies and mix-and-match lineups throughout the year.