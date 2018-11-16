Joe Flacco listed as doubtful for Sunday

Getty Images

The Ravens haven’t announced their starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Bengals, but we have a pretty good idea of who won’t be in the mix.

Joe Flacco was listed as doubtful on the team’s Friday injury report. He missed all three practices this week with a hip injury he suffered in Week Nine against the Steelers. Flacco was able to play the whole way in that game, but word about his condition popped up during the bye week.

The Ravens will choose between first-round pick Lamar Jackson and Robert Griffin III. Jackson has seen action in every game this season as a jack of all trades on offense, although his only extended time at quarterback came in garbage time against the Bills in Week One. Griffin has not been active for a game this season and his last regular season action came in Week 17 of the 2016 season.

The only players ruled out by the Ravens are right tackle James Hurst (back) and linebacker Tim Williams (ankle).