Joe Mixon practicing Friday

Bengals running back Joe Mixon was added to the team’s injury report with a knee injury on Thursday, but it does not look like the issue will keep him from playing against the Ravens on Sunday.

Mixon was listed as a limited participant and was not on the field for the portion of Thursday’s practice that was open to the media. Mixon was on the field for the start of the walkthrough on Friday, however, and Paul Dehner of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports the back looked “all systems go.”

Mixon has run 116 times for 570 yards and four touchdowns this season. He’s also caught 21 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown.

Wide receiver A.J. Green remained off the field and it looks like head coach Marvin Lewis’ hope that Green would return from a toe injury after missing last Sunday’s game.

The Bengals will announce injury designations and detail practice involvement later on Friday.