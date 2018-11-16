John Harbaugh channels John Blutarsky when asked about pressure

Getty Images

Ravens coach John Harbaugh’s under more pressure at the moment than perhaps any point in his head coaching career.

The Ravens are staring down the barrel of a fourth straight season without a playoff appearance, have lost three straight games, and are down to one healthy quarterback. But Harbaugh has remained in a good mood, perhaps even ready for a food fight.

He was asked Thursday if he told his team that last year’s team was also 4-5 but ended up controlling their playoff destiny late in the year, and he acknowledged he probably did.

“I might have mentioned it — I might not have,” he said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “I can’t remember. I was on a roll with the guys! I was on a roll. What’s the scene from ‘Animal House?’ Remember? When the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor? ‘Leave him alone, he’s on a roll.’ . . .

“I know the Germans did not bomb Pearl Harbor — just for the record. For everybody out there, it’s a movie scene!”

The fact he can make jokes is a good sign, though there have been reports he and the Ravens were headed for a “mutual parting” after the season. But he told his players: “I don’t know about this agreement. I’ve never agreed to anything. I do know I love you guys and I’m going to coach you guys.”

And his players appreciate the honesty, with veteran safety Eric Weddle saying: “He’s been very open and honest with the way he thinks of us and setting the record straight.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean reports of his potential demise won’t eventually be true. But if they end up that way, Harbaugh may decide to dress as a pirate, hijack a parade float, and ride off into the sunset with Babs Jansen, en route to the Senate.